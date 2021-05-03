Credit Suisse Group Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $30.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of CLR opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

