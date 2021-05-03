Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $58.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.41.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

