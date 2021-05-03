Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.65 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

