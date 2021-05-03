Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Galiano Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
