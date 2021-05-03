Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Galiano Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

