Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

