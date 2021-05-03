Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 81,983 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

