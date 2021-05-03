Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.71% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.60 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

