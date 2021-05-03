Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

JACK opened at $120.65 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $121.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

