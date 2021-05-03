Whittier Trust Co. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

VRSK opened at $188.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

