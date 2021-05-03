Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

BRKS opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.