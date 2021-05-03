New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of APA worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in APA by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in APA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

