Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.29.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

