Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Graham were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $36,136,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graham by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2,314.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Graham by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $635.61 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $659.80. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

