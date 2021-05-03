Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

