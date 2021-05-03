Credit Suisse Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $261.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.