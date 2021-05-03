Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $273.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.13.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $261.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

