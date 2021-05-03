Insider Selling: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $361.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

AMPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

