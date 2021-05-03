ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18.

