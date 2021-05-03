GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,667 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JWN opened at $36.68 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

