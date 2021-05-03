GWM Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

