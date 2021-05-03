GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

