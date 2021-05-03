Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Immunovant by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

