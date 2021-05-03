The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 238,682 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of TD opened at $68.75 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.