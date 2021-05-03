MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE:MSM opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $9,816,062. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.