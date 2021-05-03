Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 479,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE EQC opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.