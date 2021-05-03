Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

