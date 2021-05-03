Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Increases By 40.2%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

