Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

YZCAY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

