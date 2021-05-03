Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth Buys 47,000 Shares

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 47,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,651,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,132.50.

Shares of Amarillo Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.52 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 35.34, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. Amarillo Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

