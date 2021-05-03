Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,624,000.

Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

