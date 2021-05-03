Royal Bank of Canada Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $247.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.