Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.