The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.

CAKE stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

