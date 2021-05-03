Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DTCWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

