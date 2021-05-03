Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target at $68.46

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in uniQure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in uniQure by 153.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 47.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 50.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 21.1% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 149,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

