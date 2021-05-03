Analysts Set Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Price Target at GBX 2,011.80

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,692 ($22.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £988.48 million and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,744.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,594.29. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,358 ($17.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

