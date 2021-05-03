Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.