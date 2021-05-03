Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.