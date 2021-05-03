Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

