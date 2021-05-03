NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NXRT opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.