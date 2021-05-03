New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 4,633.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

NYSE:EDU opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

