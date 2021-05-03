Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Sells $1,394,344.12 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12.

Earl Wayne Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.