Truist Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price decreased by Truist from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.19. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.