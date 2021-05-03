Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $136.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

