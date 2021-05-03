Citigroup Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CME. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME opened at $201.99 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

