Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $27,990,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $63.60 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

