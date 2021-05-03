Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $77.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,928 shares of company stock worth $2,750,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.