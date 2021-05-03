Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,722 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

