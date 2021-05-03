KBC Group NV Acquires 4,060 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $854.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $604.96 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $861.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $875.59. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

