KBC Group NV Sells 7,739 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

